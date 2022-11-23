ISRO to launch satellite developed by Bhutan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The ISRO is gearing up to launch the next PSLV mission from the spaceport at Sriharikota on November 26, which will carry a Oceansat-3 satellite and eight nano-satellites, including one developed by Bhutan scientists.

India had, in September last year, signed an agreement with Bhutan for the joint development of the satellite, which was initiated following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Thimphu in 2019.

The 30-centimetre cubic satellite built by Bhutanese engineers can capture images of the surface of the Earth and will fly over Bhutan. The 15-kg satellite will cover the surface of Bhutan at least two to three times a day. The Bhutanese engineers have in the past said the images would be of the moderate resolution, but would mark their foray into space.