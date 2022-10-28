ISRO to send astronauts to space

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

The human space mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) envisages sending two to three astronauts to space for spending up to three days in the low earth orbit of about 400 km above the earth, R Umamaheswaran, Director of the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of “Indian Space Congress 2022” conference here, the HSFC chief said four astronauts were currently undergoing training for the mission, which is expected to take off towards the end of next year.

The astronauts have undergone training in Russia, Umamaheswaran said, adding preparation was underway for the challenging part of the training which was to create an environment similar to that in the spacecraft after launch.

