ISRO's heaviest rocket injects 36 satellites into orbits

The Indian Space Research Organisation's heaviest LVM3 rocket on Sunday successfully placed 36 Internet satellites of UK-based OneWeb group company into intended orbits
This is the second dedicated mission of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO
43.5-m rocket length
9 am take-off time
5,805 kg payload
It reinforces India’s leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta. Narendra Modi, PM
