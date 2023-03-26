 ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits : The Tribune India

ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits

The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was launched on October 23, 2022, by ISRO

ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits

ISRO's LVM3 carrying 36 satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota on March 26, 2023. PTI



AP

Sriharikota(AP), March 26

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday scripted yet another history after its LVM3 rocket successfully placed 36 satellites of UK-based OneWeb group company into intended orbits.

The 43.5-metre tall rocket blasted off at prefixed time at 9 am today, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, about 135 km from Chennai, at the end of a 24.30 hour countdown.

This is the second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO had signed an agreement with Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) for the launch of 72 satellites into Low-Earth orbits(LEO).

The first batch of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company were launched on October 23, 2022 by ISRO.

OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments and businesses.

Soon after the take off, the rocket sequentially deployed the satellites into multiple orbits. While the first set of 16 satellites were injected, it was announced that the remaining satellites would be placed into the intended orbits.

ISRO said, "LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission is accomplished. All 36 OneWeb Gen-1 Satellites injected into the intended orbits." 

"In its sixth consecutive successful flight, LVM3 carried 5,805 kgs of payload to Low Earth Orbit," the space agency said in its official social media account.

ISRO chairman S Somanath congratulated NSIL, ISRO and OneWeb for the successful launch of LVM3-M3-OneWeb India-2 Mission.

"As we know today the first 16 satellites of the series are already placed into the right orbit. And now it has gone into the far south of the Earth and we will be getting confirmation of the remaining spacecraft separation soon once the onboard storage data is acquired by our Indian ground stations." he said addressing the scientists and guests at the Mission Control Centre. 

The launch was the 18th for OneWeb Group company while for ISRO, it would be the second mission in 2023 after the successful launch of SSLV/D2-EOS07 mission undertaken in February.

"Till now, based on the observations, the vehicle has done extremely well, it went up to the right orbit and placed spacecraft at the right orbit and also with very minimal disturbances to it." Somanath noted.

Somanath expressed gratitude to NSIL for the support and for the confidence that OneWeb India team reposed in ISRO for building this rocket.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded ISRO for Sunday's successful launch.

"Proud to be associated with the department of space #ISRO at a time when India under PM @NarendraModi has emerged as the frontline Space Tech nation of the world," he wrote on Twitter.

"Team ISRO adds yet another feather to its much decorated hat. Successful launch of LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 MIssion", the Union Minister of State (independent incharge) Science and Technology said.

With today's mission, OneWeb would have 616 satellites in its fleet, which is more than enough to launch global services later this year.

This mission marks OneWeb's second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the United Kingdom and Indian space industries, the company said.

Across India, OneWeb has aimed to bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the remotest areas in the country, it said.

The first set of satellite separation (comprising four of the 36 satellites) took place around 20 minutes after lift-off while the remaining satellites were deployed into their respective orbits, in phases later.

The satellites after being placed into the low-earth orbits would be divided among 12 planes at an altitude of about 1,200kms from Earth's surface. Each plane would be separated at an altitude by 4 kms to prevent inter-plane collision, ISRO said.

This is the sixth flight of LVM3, which was earlier known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII (GSLVMkIII) with a cryogenic upper stage. It had five consecutive missions, including the Chandrayaan-2.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

3
Punjab

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

4
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

5
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

6
Punjab

Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

7
Nation

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

8
Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

9
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

10
Punjab

Farmers advised to resume crop harvesting after untimely showers cover up rain deficiency in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Features

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi

Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P C...

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Says he was disqualified because PM Modi was 'scared of his ...

ISRO’s LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites blasts off from Sriharikota

ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits

The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

Democratic Teachers’ Front holds protest in Tarn Taran over death of three teachers in road mishap

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Govt teachers ‘under pressure’ to increase students’ enrolment

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP

2 POs booked on court orders

Gold chain looted at gunpoint

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium