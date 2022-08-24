Issue of freebies should be decided by elected representatives, not judiciary: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, August 24
Joining the debate on freebies, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday the issue should be decided by elected representatives and not by the Supreme Court or judiciary.
A debate has started in the country over freebies being given by some state governments as it could have serious implications on the economy.
Naidu was speaking at the launch book ‘A New India’ by Arun Jaitley.
The former Vice President said these days a lot of issues like anti-defection and freebies are being discussed and people taking the matter to the courts.
“(For) Interpretation of law one can go to court but what law needs to be done, what policy has to be formulated that is in the domain of Parliament and political parties,” he said.
Naidu stressed that it is not for the Supreme Court or the judiciary as these issues should be decided by the people in power because people elect them.
“I do have a strong opinion about freebies because what is freebie first of all has to be defined. What are the finances of states and centre has to be kept in mind and promises made and performances,” said the former Vice President.
He said such issues should be widely debated before reaching any conclusion.
“You don’t have budgetary provision, you don’t have sound economy but you want to give left and right. That’s why the three-line mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—Reform, Perform and Transform—is very very important,” Naidu added.
The book is a compilation of selected writings between 2014-2019 by late Arun Jaitley.
Jaitley, the first finance minister of the Modi government, died on August 24, 2019, at the age of 66 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lashkar terrorist captured at LoC, was given Rs 30,000 to attack Indian post by Pak Colonel
Tabarak Hussain was apprehended after being shot at by sentr...
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly as BJP stages walkout
Takes aim at BJP’s current leadership, highlighting contrast...
Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back
AAP leader claims Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati an...
Ashok Gehlot plays down reports of being frontrunner for Cong top post; says will persuade Rahul to take over reins
If Rahul Gandhi does not become the president, many people w...