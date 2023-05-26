Issuing visas on time embassy's priority: US

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

The new US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, which is less than a month away.

Jaishankar also met with Nepal Ambassador Shankar Sharma ahead of Prime Minister Prachanda’s visit to India.

Prachanda is likely to begin his four-day India visit on May 31.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller sidestepped a question on whether PM Modi can mediate on the Ukraine conflict.

Buffeted by complaints of visa delays, Miller said the State Department recognised that it was an area of concern.

“Our consular teams have been making a huge push to process as many visa applications as possible in India, including those in visa categories that are a key to the bilateral relationship. It is a priority for our government and I know it’s a priority for our embassy in the country,” he added.

Miller had been told that people in India were worried because US missions were keeping people waiting for tourist and immigrant visas.