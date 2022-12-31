IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map shown in tweeted video; asks platform to fix error

New Delhi, December 31
IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.
The Minister also made it clear that “all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps”.
“Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you pls fix the India map error asap”,” Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.
The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
If opposition unites with a vision, it will become difficult for BJP to win 2024 general election: Rahul Gandhi
Need a central ideological framework to take on the BJP, whi...
Prayer meet for PM Modi’s mother Hiraben at Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday
Hiraben passed away early Friday morning during treatment at...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
His dramatic decision paved the way for the conclave that el...
CBSE releases revised date sheet for Class 12 board exams, check new schedule
Candidates can download the revised date sheet from the boar...