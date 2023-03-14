 It pains when important things spoken in Parliament are expunged: Mallikarjun Kharge : The Tribune India

It pains when important things spoken in Parliament are expunged: Mallikarjun Kharge

'Today the freedom of speaking and writing the truth is under threat,' he said

It pains when important things spoken in Parliament are expunged: Mallikarjun Kharge

Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave here, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said that media is an important pillar of democracy but is facing suppression from the powers that be. Video grab- Twitter/Mallikarjun Kharge



PTI

New Delhi, March 14

The freedom to speak and write the truth is “under threat”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday and lamented that it is painful when important things and even poetry spoken in Parliament are expunged from records.

Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave here, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said that media is an important pillar of democracy but is facing suppression from the powers that be.

Noting that the Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech and expression to every Indian, he claimed that while a section of the media is fighting for this freedom, another section of media has “surrendered”.

“Today the freedom of speaking and writing the truth is under threat. Fake news, TRP scams, sensationalism and favouritism have affected the media’s image to an extent.

“In our parliamentary democracy, parliamentarians and the media have the right to ask questions, but when important matters spoken in Parliament are expunged from the records, then it pains us,” he said addressing the gathering at the event where he and other eminent parliamentarians were awarded the Lokmat Parliamentary award.

The Congress has been piqued over the Chair expunging the remarks made by Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively on the Adani issue during the first phase of the Budget session.

The party has alleged that the Opposition voices were being stifled.

“There are many big journalists who fearlessly opposed fascist, casteist forces and communalism, but are today looking weak. It is a matter of concern that out of 180 countries on freedom of media our ranking is at 150th,” the Congress chief said.

He claimed a section of the media was encouraging superstition and “questions on poverty and unemployment are vanishing”.

He said party leader Rahul Gandhi had carried out the Bharat Jodo Yatra but a section of the media “ignored” it.

He also said that the recent Congress’ Raipur plenary session which he chaired and was attended by over 10,000 leaders from across the country did not find any space in official channels including Sansad TV.

“Today there is a threat to the Constitution and democracy. We all are fighting it and the media has a significant role to play.

“Many mediapersons are good but their voice is not heard and are being arm-twisted and weakened,” he claimed while calling for strengthening the media.

The Congress, meanwhile, hailed Kharge for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. “Congratulations on this remarkable achievement and unwavering commitment to the nation,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Kejriwal offered me CM's post, claims BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal

3
Nation

Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend

4
Haryana

Four unauthorised colonies demolished

5
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

6
Punjab

PSTET cancelled, 2 GNDU professors suspended

7
Haryana

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to Faridabad realtor

8
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

9
Amritsar

Medical college seeks probe into student suicide case

10
Nation

Worthless art sold for $2.64L by then ruling party member: FATF

Don't Miss

View All
ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

Top News

Toshakhana case: Police arrive at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM’s possible arrest

In a video, Imran Khan calls on his supporters to stand up f...

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Ind...

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas victims

Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation to Bhopal gas tragedy victims

The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...

Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not ‘slow-paced’, says SC; asks sessions court to apprise it of future developments

Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow-paced', says Supreme Court; asks sessions court to apprise it of developments

The top court observes that though it is not monitoring the ...

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD Fund; BJP stages walkout

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout

BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...


Cities

View All

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

G20 meet: All arrangements complete in Amritsar, say officials

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh starts removing old, large fish from Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

11th edition of Delhi Literature Festival to begin on March 17

‘Travel, don’t trouble’: DMRC bans filming reels and dance videos inside Delhi Metro, Internet gives thumbs up

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Jang-e-Azadi: Vigilance starts probe

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision in Mohali

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala