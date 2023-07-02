It will help if Assam CM did not poke his nose into Manipur: Chidambaram slams Sarma

New Delhi, July 2
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks that the situation in Manipur will improve within 7 to 10 days, saying it would help if the BJP leader does not “poke his nose” into Manipur’s conflict and stayed away.
The former home minister also asserted that it would help if Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned as the CM and President’s Rule was imposed in the northeastern state for a few months.
Sarma on Saturday said the situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days, with the state and Central governments working “silently” to restore peace.
He had hit out at the Congress and alleged that the Opposition party is showing its concern when “relative peace has come in the northeastern state”.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.
In a tweet, Chidambaram said, “CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur’s conflict and stayed away.”
“It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President’s Rule was imposed for a few months,” Chidambaram said.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Dibrugarh on Saturday, Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said, “The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement.”
Sarma claimed there has been “a lot of improvement” in Manipur in the last month.
