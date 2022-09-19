ITBP bolsters animal transport wing, promotes 64

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has initiated a human resource strengthening plan for its vital animal transport (AT) wing that works as a logistics supply lifeline for its posts and troops deployed along the mountainous India-China LAC.

As part of the plan, 64 head constables were promoted as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) last week.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had notified the recruitment rules for these first-ever ASI posts in the animal transport (AT) wing of the ITBP in July.

A departmental promotion committee processed these appointments and issued orders in less than two months.

The AT wing of the mountain-warfare trained force comprises mules, ponies and yaks and it is engaged along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) for providing logistics, weapons, ration, fuel and other essentials to keep the “axis of maintenance” alive, officials said.

ITBP troops are stationed in arduous and remote places at heights above 18,000 feet. Troops, stationed in Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, face sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow and blizzards.

The wing also runs the anti-sabotage and counter-terrorist K9 (canine) training centre that prepares patrol, assault and sniffer dogs for a variety of security duties, including VIP protection and conducting anti-Naxal operations.

