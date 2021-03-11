ITBP mountaineering team scales 24,131-foot Mount Abi Gamin in Uttarakhand

Chandigarh, June 5
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineering team has scaled Mount Abi Gamin located at an altitude of 24,131 feet in Uttarakhand.
The expedition, undertaken by ITBP’S Northern Frontier, was launched from Dehradun on May 9 and the team returned to base camp yesterday.
The team, led by Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Kumar of the 2nd Battalion, comprised 14 personnel, including two Assistant Commandants, and four localsherpas, an ITBP spokesperson said.
Abi Gamin is located in the central Himalayas at the culminating point of the Zaskar range. It is situated on the watershed of the upper Alaknanda and Dhauli rivers between the famous Mana and Niti passes on the Indo-Tibetan border.
It is the second highest peak in the immediate region, after Kamet. It is also one of the fifteen seven thousand meters high mountains of Uttarakhand, and as such it is a significant peak.
Raised in 1962 to guard the border with China, the force started scaling the Himalayan peaks in the late 1960s, at times carrying out as many as nine expeditions in a single year.
The ITBP has successfully completed more than 230 mountaineering expeditions over the years, including scaling Mount Everest four times.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police