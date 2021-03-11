ITBP mountaineering team scales 24,131-foot Mount Abi Gamin in Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineering team has scaled Mount Abi Gamin located at an altitude of 24,131 feet in Uttarakhand.

The expedition, undertaken by ITBP’S Northern Frontier, was launched from Dehradun on May 9 and the team returned to base camp yesterday.

The team, led by Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Kumar of the 2nd Battalion, comprised 14 personnel, including two Assistant Commandants, and four localsherpas, an ITBP spokesperson said.

Abi Gamin is located in the central Himalayas at the culminating point of the Zaskar range. It is situated on the watershed of the upper Alaknanda and Dhauli rivers between the famous Mana and Niti passes on the Indo-Tibetan border.

It is the second highest peak in the immediate region, after Kamet. It is also one of the fifteen seven thousand meters high mountains of Uttarakhand, and as such it is a significant peak.

Raised in 1962 to guard the border with China, the force started scaling the Himalayan peaks in the late 1960s, at times carrying out as many as nine expeditions in a single year.

The ITBP has successfully completed more than 230 mountaineering expeditions over the years, including scaling Mount Everest four times.