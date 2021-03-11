ITBP nursing leader chosen for Florence Nightingale Award

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Lissy Achankunju, a senior nursing leader with the Indo Tibetan Border Police has been selected for the National Florence Nightingale Award 2021, the highest nursing honour in the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind would be conferring the Award on her soon.

ITBP Assistant Commandant Matron Achankunju has been selected for her "untiring professionalism and service" to the Force for 33 years.

The long list of Achankunju’s services include her time in Jammu and Kashmir where she saved several lives at the peak of militancy between 1993 and 1996.

She famously managed a delivery case independently at one soldier’s residence in Srinagar in 1995, immediately shifted the newborn to 92 BH (Army Hospital) for further surgical management.

Her timely action in a snake bite case turned out to be life saving while she was on deputation to the NSG in 2003.

At present, Achankunju is posted at Greater Noida CAPF Referral Hospital supervising nursing and paramedical staff.

She is a recipient of four commendation rolls and three insignias from DG, ITBP, one commendation roll from CAPF Additional DG (medicine), two rolls from Inspector-General Medical and the UN Medal and Commendation Rolls from Chief Commander of Police and Force Commander of the UN mission in Congo.

The Award is the highest distinction a nurse can achieve for selfless service and exceptional professionalism.

