ITBP official killed, jawan injured in Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, March 14
An official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and a jawan suffered injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.
The incident took place at around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrol duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
When the patrol team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion, he said.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh was killed in the blast, while Head Constable Mahesh received injuries, he said.
The injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said.
