ITBP promotes 64 constables to newly-created posts of Assistant Sub-Inspectors

Chandigarh, September 18
In one of the longest-awaited and largest promotions in the force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has promoted 64 head constables of the Animal Transport cadre to newly-created posts of Assistant Sub-Inspectors.
This cadre is engaged along the Line of Actual Control for logistic support to ITBP posts located on the 3,844 km-long sensitive border with China, as well as the training and management of dog squads for security-related duties.
The promotions were done by a departmental promotion committee headed by Deputy Inspector General Sudhakar Natarajan, the senior-most officer of the ITBP'S Veterinary Cadre, and thereafter approved by the Director General Sujoy Thosen.
The new posts were notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2022 as promotion avenues for the personnel.
All 64 head constables will now become subordinate officers, who have already put in 25-30 years of service in the ITBP. The promotion committee had scrutinised their service and medical records, mandatory courses and integrity among other parameters, before recommending them for promotion.
