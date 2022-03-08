ITBP revamping training syllabus across all ranks to meet emerging requirements

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 8

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), mandated with the peacetime management of the mountainous border with China, is revamping the training curriculum across all ranks to meet emerging requirements.

Three different Boards of Officers have been constituted by force headquarters to evaluate the existing syllabus for officers, subordinates and constables, respectively, identify existing gaps vis-à-vis operational employability and make suitable recommendations. The duration of training period for various courses is also being reviewed and would be modified as per requirements.

According to ITBP sources, each board is headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General. It is after several years that an exhaustive exercise to review training methodology is being conducted. Feedback and suggestions are being sought from the field in this regard and commanders at various levels are being asked to define their personnel requirements so that the training syllabus can cater to them.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards 3,488 km of the Himalayan borders, with its border outposts located at altitudes up to 18,800 feet. It is also tasked to undertake internal security duties, anti-Naxal operations and disaster management.

“The security situation and operational environment is dynamic and ever evolving and we need to adapt accordingly in terms of training and orientation so that we are able to meet the requirements effectively,” an ITBP officer said.

“In today’s digital era, advantages as well as the challenges posed by the use of technology, ITBP personnel also need to be tech-savvy. The revised syllabus is expected to lay greater emphasis on automation, cyber-security, information warfare, open source intelligence,” he said.

Besides the requirements of the rank and file posed by induction of new weapons and equipment, the modalities for training courses in strategic matters, command and administration for senior officers will also be taken into account by the boards.

The ITBP has different establishments to impart basic, in-service as well as technical and specialist training to its personnel at different hierarchical levels, the time of entry into the force and later stages of their career. Specialist training includes mountain warfare, skiing, commando, counter insurgency and jungle warfare besides leadership courses.

The training syllabus for central armed police forces (CAPF) is formulated by the respective force in accordance with their given mandate and the same is approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to a senior CAPF officer, a large component of the syllabus is common for all CAPFs and approximately 20 per cent is specific to the force depending upon the nature of duties and equipment held by it.