ITBP sets unique record by hoisting Tricolour simultaneously on 75 peaks to mark Independence Day

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 15

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has set a unique record by hoisting the Tricolour simultaneously on 75 peaks to mark 75 years of Independence on Monday.

The ‘Amritarohan’ summit mission was organised by the border guarding, mountain-trained force under the aegis of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

The ITBP identified 75 peaks near 75 border outposts (BOPs) located along the India-China border for the mission and hoisted the National Flag at 7 am on them.

Out of these, 33 peaks are located in Ladakh, 16 peaks in Uttarakhand, 11 in Sikkim, 10 in Himachal Pradesh and five in Arunachal Pradesh, an ITBP spokesperson said.

The highest peak scaled today was located in Sikkim at an altitude is of 18,800 feet. This is one of the historical events in the history of mountaineering in the country. The ITBP has successfully completed more than 230 mountaineering expeditions till date.

A 75-day relay Long Range Patrol (LRP) ‘Amrit’ is also being conducted on the Indo-China border as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This relay LRP started from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh on August 1, and will terminate at Jechap La in Arunachal Pradesh on October 14, after completing a 75-day journey covering a distance of approx 7,575 km.

Earlier this month, the ITBP had also organised the first-ever all-woman LRP in Uttarakhand sector as part of the Independence Day commemorations, which was undertaken by a 20-member team over a week.

The ITBP is also celebrating the Independence Day with the residents of border village by organising several programmes.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the India-China border in extreme weather and terrain conditions. The force has special achievements in the field of adventure sports.