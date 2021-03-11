It’s becoming a new fashion to make allegations against judges: Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 23
Taking exception to the growing tendency among advocates to cast aspersions on judges and make frivolous allegations against them, the Supreme Court on Monday said it has become a "new fashion".
“Now, it is becoming a new fashion to make allegations against judges. The stronger the judge, the worse the allegations. It is happening in Bombay, rampant in UP, Madras,” a Vacation Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said, refusing to interfere with the Madras High Court’s order holding an advocate guilty of contempt of court.
“Judges are assaulted. There is no protection of judges across our district judiciary, sometimes not even a lathi-wielding policeman,” the Bench – which also included Justice Bela M Trivedi – said while hearing an appeal against the high court’s order sentencing the advocate to two-week imprisonment and barring him from practicing for one year for contempt of court.
“This man is completely incorrigible. He belongs to a class of lawyers who are absolutely incorrigible. They are a blot on the legal profession,” it noted.
Describing his conduct as “very contemptuous”, the top court said he had no respect for the administration of justice and the sentence awarded to him can’t be termed as disproportionate. It dismissed the lawyer’s appeal, saying the sentence of two-week imprisonment was “very lenient”.
