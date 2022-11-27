 It’s Jadeja vs Jadeja in Gujarat polls as cricketer brother, his sister bat for different parties : The Tribune India

It’s Jadeja vs Jadeja in Gujarat polls as cricketer brother, his sister bat for different parties

While Ravindra Jadeja campaigns for his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, his elder sister Naynaba Jadeja canvasses for Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja

It’s Jadeja vs Jadeja in Gujarat polls as cricketer brother, his sister bat for different parties

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja at a BJP roadshow in Jamnagar, where his wife Rivaba Jadeja is a party candidate. PTI file



PTI

Jamnagar (Gujarat), November 27

Hours before cricketer Ravindra Jadeja travelled through the city’s market in an open SUV as part of a BJP roadshow, his sister Naynaba Jadeja sought votes for the Congress, reminding voters of price rise under the ruling party and its “unfulfilled” employment promises.

While the famous cricketer campaigned for his wife Rivaba Jadeja, his elder sister canvassed for Bipendrasinh Jadeja, highlighting the “sibling rivalry” that has added another layer of interest in the poll after the BJP dropped its sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, locally better known as Hakubha.

Herself a contender for the Congress ticket from the Jamnagar North seat, Naynaba has emerged as a key campaigner for her party after the BJP chose her famous brother’s wife as its candidate.

She is often the focus of media queries while the Congress candidate, a seasoned organisation man and businessman, plays a supporting role.

“I have my ideology and have been with a party I admire,” she says, slamming the BJP over the issue of price rise and claiming that it only makes promises to people but never fulfils them, be it on employment or education.

An overwhelmingly urban constituency, Jamnagar North may be seen as more favourable to the BJP than the Congress even though the opposition party’s supporters believe their party can spring a surprise.

Naynaba argues that since the constituency voted for the first time in 2012 after being carved out following delimitation, it is essentially a Congress seat as it won for the first time while the BJP grabbed it in 2017 after the incumbent MLA crossed over to the saffron camp.

Even the winning BJP candidate was a Congressman who won on his appeal, and our party will score this time, she claims.

Congress leaders also hope to benefit from any faultlines within the BJP caused by its denial of the ticket to the sitting MLA. The AAP has fielded Karsan Karmur, who had quit the BJP to join it last year.

The state will have two-phase Assembly polls on December 1 and 5, while the votes will be counted on December 8. It is witnessing a three-cornered fight with the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fray.

Hakubha, an influential person, has now been dropped in favour of Riviba Jadeja but the BJP has managed to placate him by making him the party’s in-charge for polling in three assembly seats, including Jamnagar North.

Rajputs, the community the two main candidates hail from, and Muslims are among the largest voting blocs here.

Campaigning for Rivaba, BJP workers express confidence of her win and claim the curiosity is more about margin.

They also dismiss the Congress’ “outsider” charge against her, arguing that she had been working in the region after joining the BJP in 2019, months after she and her husband Ravindra Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A degree-holder in mechanical engineering, she was born and raised in Rajkot while her husband is from Jamnagar.

Before joining the BJP, she was in Karni Sena, a Rajput group accused in the past of vandalism and violence in promotion of its causes.

She joined Karni Sena and later the BJP in the spirit of doing something good for the society and country, she has often said in her public interactions and cites Modi as her inspiration for entering politics.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana panchayat election results: INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa, BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife loses in Ambala

3
Punjab

Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

4
World

Woman flies 5,000 km to meet online lover, gets killed for vital body organs

5
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

6
Punjab

Markfed officer arrested in Nawanshahr for demanding Rs 35,000 as bribe

7
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

8
Haryana

​Gurugram police book YouTuber couple for ‘extorting’ over Rs 80 lakh from advertising firm owner

9
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

10
Punjab

Congress leaders from Punjab discuss preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

Congress has no respect for tribals, it did not even support Droupadi Murmu in presidential polls: PM Modi in Gujarat

Congress has no respect for tribals, it did not even support Droupadi Murmu in presidential polls: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister says Digital India campaign has brought about...

Congress chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him ‘chieftain of liars’, sympathy seeker

Congress chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him ‘chieftain of liars’, sympathy seeker

‘Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich ...

Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...

Haryana Panchayat Poll Result LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way

Haryana panchayat election results: INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa, BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife loses in Ambala

The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads...

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

Poonamdeep Kaur will be DC, Barnala, Komal Mittal goes as DC...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

Satyendar Jain’s Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Videos, info about jailed AAP minister being leaked by people close to Arvind Kejriwal: BJP

Prevent prostitution rackets from operating under garb of massage parlours: HC to Delhi Police

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs