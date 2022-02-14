It’s like Munna Bhai MBBS movie, all patients are ‘hale, hearty’: SC on medical college inspection

NMC says permission for admission of additional students was cancelled as there were no operation theatre and no X-RAY machines in the college besides other deficiencies

It’s like Munna Bhai MBBS movie, all patients are ‘hale, hearty’: SC on medical college inspection

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, February 14

The Supreme Court on Monday came across a Bollywood movie ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ moment while dealing with a case of cancellation of permission for admission of additional students in a medical college, owing to surprise inspection on grounds that patients in the wards were “hale and hearty” and “no serious in-patient was found in paediatric ward”.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) told the top court that permission for admission of additional students was cancelled as there were no operation theatre and no X-RAY machines in the college besides other deficiencies.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, “It is shocking. It’s like a Munna Bhai movie. All the patients in the ward were found to be hale and hearty. In the paediatric ward, there was no serious patient. We can’t tell what else we found in the inspection report. We were surprised”.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Annasaheb Chudaman Patil Memorial Medical College, said that the inspection was carried out by the NMC without any notice and that too on a public holiday that is on the day of the festival ‘Makar Sankranti’, which is prohibited.

The bench told Singhvi, “Illness does not stop on ‘Makar Sankranti’. Your client (college) did not say that there were no patients.”

The bench was hearing appeals filed by NMC and the medical college, which is situated in Dhule district of Maharashtra, against the Bombay High Court order, which had directed for fresh inspection of the college by the commission and allowed the admission of students.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Gaurav Sharma said that NMC can take surprise inspection under the law and what the High Court order did was that it allows 100 MBBS students, to take admissions “in this type of college”, which was the initial capacity.

“There is no operation theatre and no X-Ray machines”, Mehta said, adding that students need not to be worried as they would be accommodated in other colleges after consultation with the government.

Mehta said, “Only one thing I need to point out, 100 were given the permission and 50 was new and what this order does is that they continue with 100 but don’t admit new so that new batch does not come in this kind of institution. Now, if we cancel their recognition, those students will not suffer, as in consultation with the government we will distribute them in other colleges. But they cannot now start adding new students in this kind of institution.”

Singhvi said this college has been running since 1992 with 100 MBBS seat capacity and therefore NMC has no power to withdraw the permission for admission to these seats.

He said that NMC did not give permission for additional 50 seats based on the inspection report.

Senior advocate Nidesh Gupta, also appearing for the college, said that the infrastructure which has been flagged in the inspection report by the NMC has been in existence for decades, and then there was no issue about it.

The bench set aside the orders of Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court and asked it to consider afresh saying “the High Court having not dealt with the merits of the rival contention, we set aside the impugned order of the High Court dated January 25. 2022 and February 2, 2022, and restore admission before the High Court”.

The bench said, “as the record before this court stands, both the NMC as well as the medical college, are aggrieved by the orders of the High Court. The decision which was based on gross deficiency which was noted during the surprise inspection cannot be justified by simply ordering a fresh inspection without inquiring into the validity of inspection which has been already carried out”.

It noted that the medical college, which was established in 1992, has an intake capacity of 100 seats for the MBBS course.

“The medical college submitted an application on November 30, 2020, for an increase in intake capacity from 100 to 150 MBBS seats for the academic year 2021-22. On July 15, 2021, renewal of recognition was granted for the academic year 2021-22 on the condition that continuation of recognition would be in accordance with law”, the bench noted.

“The assessors appointed by the NMC conducted a physical inspection on September 8, 2021, and letter of intent was issued on November 16, 2021. The college submitted an undertaking on November 23, 2021, following which on November 25, 2021; permission was granted for the increase in capacity from 100 to 150 seats”, it said.

The top court noted that on January 14, 2022, a surprise inspection was conducted, and based on the report of the inspection, on January 19, 2022, the NMC withdrew the letter of permission for an increase in the intake capacity and directed stoppage of admission for 2021-2022.

The order of the High Court was challenged by the NMC in the top court on the ground it was passed without noticing the provisions of the NMC Act. The medical college also challenged the High Court order.

#supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

2
Chandigarh

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

3
Haryana

Gurugram: Let down by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, say high-rise residents

4
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

5
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

6
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7
Punjab

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

8
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

9
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

10
Musings

What made Lata sing the 6th song

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

‘Nava Punjab BJP de naal’: PM Modi says Punjab needs ‘double engine of development’

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Sensex crashes over 1,500 points in opening deals on geopolitical worries

Sensex tanks over 1,700 points amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI tumble over 4 per cent

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Over 62 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand

Polling was 65.56% in the 2017 assembly elections

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar West

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

Delhi schools reopen, schools fully functional in 12 states, UTs

Delhi reopens schools, joins 12 states, UTs

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Jalandhar district sees 25 more Covid infections

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Singh Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

Patiala: YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams