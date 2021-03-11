It’s vendetta: Congress on Yes Bank ex-CEO’s charge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The Congress and BJP entered into a political slugfest on Sunday over Yes Bank co-founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor’s allegation that he was “forced” to buy an MF Husain painting for Rs 2 crore from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with the Opposition party calling it “political vendetta” and the ruling party accusing the Gandhi family of being “extortionists”.

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress for extorting money from people from a position of power. Countering the allegations, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed it “political vendetta” and the result of “government’s pressure tactics and coercion” on a person behind bars, who is eager to get his freedom. —