 Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, who sought ban on Hindutva outfits, put under house arrest in UP’s Bareilly : The Tribune India

The cleric had announced plan to start a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Bareilly to Delhi to hand over memorandum to President Murmu seeking a ban on Hindutva organisations

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Bareilly (UP), March 15

A Muslim cleric, who had been booked by Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly making inflammatory remarks, was placed under house arrest after he made a call to his supporters to march to Delhi seeking a ban on Hindutva organisations, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza and his three associates were placed under house arrest on Tuesday night for three days after his call for march to Delhi, District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said. He said the cleric’s detention could be extended if there’s a need.

Bareilly City Magistrate Renu Singh said Raza had not taken permission to take out the march and only informed senior officials about his plans. Police said Raza and his associates were detained based on the information provided by intelligence agencies with regard to law and order.

The cleric had announced plans to start a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Bareilly to Delhi on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking a ban on Hindutva organisations.

Raza had told reporters in Moradabad last week that the government, which files a case of treason against those who demand a separate Khalistan, should also do the same with those who seek a “Hindu Rashtra”.

According to a viral video of Raza, he had said, “What would happen if our youths started demanding a Muslim nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is a lie. Some fanatics are sowing the seeds of hatred in the country. Those who do this and their supporters are neither well wishers of society nor of the country, but are traitors,” police said.

He had alleged that hatred against Muslims was rising and mosques and madrassas need to be protected.

Moradabad police booked him for allegedly making provocative remarks on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Raza and his associates Nafees, Nadeem and Munir Idrishi (also his spokesperson) were placed under house arrest.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed around the Hazrat Dargah complex, where Raza lives, and the residence of the detained officials. Seniors officials are monitoring the situation around Raza’s residence since this morning, the Bareilly city magistrate said.

SP (City) Rahul Bhati said PAC and other staff in the Police Lines have also been put on alert.

“If there’s any health-related issue with the detained persons, proper medical care will be provided to them under the supervision of qualified people,” Bhati added.

