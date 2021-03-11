Jacqueline Fernandez gets Delhi HC nod to travel to Abu Dhabi for IIFA awards

ED had issued lookout circular against Fernandez in a Rs 200-crore extortion case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. PTI Photo

PTI

New Delhi, May 31

The Delhi High Court has permitted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case, to travel abroad for IIFA awards subject to certain conditions.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, while dealing with the investigating agency's challenge to the trial court's nod to her to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 31 to June 6, directed the film star to submit a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 1 crore and give an undertaking that in case she does not return, it shall be forfeited along with a surety of Rs 1 crore.

The judge opined that the trial court's order did not call for interference as it was passed after considering the relevant facts and imposed reasonable conditions on the actor to ensure that she returns and joins the investigation.

The court disposed of the ED's petition and directed Fernandez not to tamper with evidence or interfere with the investigation.

The ED had issued the lookout circular (LOC) against Fernandez last year concerning a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national and is living in India since 2009.

The investigating agency, represented by additional solicitor general SV Raju, assailed the trial court order suspending the LOC on several grounds, including that Fernandez might flee to avoid investigation and that she has not properly participated in the probe.

Fernandez had earlier moved the trial court seeking permission to travel abroad for 15 days, stating that she was required to attend events in Abu Dhabi, UAE, France, and Nepal.

In her application before the trial court, Fernandez had claimed that being a renowned film actress, she had been invited to events, press conferences, rehearsals, and participation in the IIFA awards event and prayed for the release of her passport.

The ED had stopped her from flying abroad, saying she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

The actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the case being probed against Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

             The agency had earlier filed a charge sheet before a court under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and named Chandrashekar, his wife, and six others in it.

             It had alleged that Chandrashekar had gifted the actor numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse.

             Chandrashekar is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

             Another Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this case. PTI

