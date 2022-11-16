Jacqueline granted bail in PMLA case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, saying the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail. PTI

Telugu superstar Krishna dies at 79

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar and former Member of Parliament Krishna died at Hyderabad's Continental Hospital today. Known as "Superstar Krishna", the 79-year-old was on a ventilator after a cardiac arrest on Monday. The family received condolences messages from PM Narendra Modi to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao among many others. TNS

‘Youngest passenger ever’ at IGI Airport

New Delhi: A passenger on Tuesday gave birth to a baby onboard a flight at IGI Airport. The youngest passenger on the flight was warmly received at Terminal 3 of the IGI and both mother and her newborn were admitted to a Medanta facility at the airport complex. The IGI authorities posted a photo of the baby on Twitter. It captioned the post as “welcoming the youngest passenger ever!” ANI

India-US military drill begins on Nov 19

New Delhi: The 18th edition of Indo-US joint training exercise “Yudh Abhyas 22” is scheduled to be conducted in Uttarakhand from November 19. The exercise is conducted annually between India and the US with an aim to exchange best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures between the armies of the two nations.

WhatsApp India head, Meta’s top official quit

New Delhi: WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta’s public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal have resigned, the social media major said on Tuesday. Meta had last week laid off 11,000 employees globally. PTI