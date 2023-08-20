Jadavpur University gets officiating Vice-Chancellor amid row over student's death

Kolkata, August 20
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has appointed Buddhadeb Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, officials said.
The appointment comes at a time when the state-run varsity is facing criticism over the death of a first-year undergraduate student after being allegedly ragged and sexually harassed recently.
Sau is a professor of the varsity’s Department of Mathematics, the officials said.
Bose, also the chancellor of the varsity, issued orders on Saturday night, authorising Sau to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the vice-chancellor with immediate effect, they said.
The tenure of the varsity’s last full-time vice-chancellor Suranjan Das, who served for nine years, ended on May 31.
Following that, Bose appointed Amitabha Datta, the pro-VC of the varsity, as the officiating vice-chancellor but he resigned on August 4.
Datta had resigned after being asked by the governor.
The first-year undergraduate student died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity’s main hostel on August 9.
His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors
Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia, Priyanka, Kharge pay tribute to former PM
Rahul Gandhi is in Ladakh where a prayer meeting is being he...