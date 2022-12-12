Jagdeep Dhankhar asks parties to designate seat for each member in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday complimented Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), DMK and CPI(M) for allotting designated seats to their respective members.

Dhankhar said the BJP, Congress, AAP, YSR Congress, TRS, RJD, JD(U), AIADMK, NCP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Shiv Sena are yet to allot designated seats to their respective members.

The BJP has allocated seats only to ministers, he said.

“If the seats are designated then my homework will be complete. Quite often I look awkwardly at this side or that side. I hope it is done during the course of the day”, the Chairman said.