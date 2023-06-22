Jageshwar Dham to become centre of spiritual consciousness: Pushkar Dhami

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Jageshwar Dham in Almora on the International Yoga Day and showed a new vision for developing religious tourism through yoga in the state.

On the initiative of Dhami, this time, the yoga festival was organised at Jageshwar Dham.

Dhami said that through the Manas Mandir Mala Mission, the government is developing various facilities in the ancient temples of Kumaon. The scheme is being started from Jageshwar Dham as it would be made a centre of yoga meditation and spiritual consciousness, he said.

Prior to the programme, Dhami, along with Ramdev and hundreds of participants, performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar.