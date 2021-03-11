Jahangirpuri accused arrested from Bengal

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested one of the most wanted accused in the Jahangirpuri riots, Farid, alias Neetu, from West Bengal, sources said. TNS
Koregaon probe panel summons Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: The Koregaon-Bhima probe panel has summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5-6 for recording of evidence in the 2018 caste violence case. PTI
FCRA registration of 2 NGOs cancelled
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cancelled the FCRA registration of two Odisha-based NGOs — the Heavenly Grace Ministries and the Peoples Organisation for Empowerment of Tribals (POET) — for allegedly violating various provisions of the law. TNS
Court reserves order on Mevani bail plea
Barpeta: A court in Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday reserved its order till Friday on Gujarat’s Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani’s bail plea in a case where he is accused of “assaulting” a policewoman while being brought by a police posse from Guwahati to Kokrajhar. PTI
Vikas Singh is SCBA president again
New Delhi: Senior advocate Vikas Singh has been re-elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Singh defeated his nearest rival senior advocate Ranjit Kumar by 251 votes. Senior advocate Pradeep Kumar Rai was elected vice-president, while advocate Rahul Kaushik was elected honorary secretary of SCBA.
