'Jai Santoshi Maa' actor Bela Bose dies

PTI

Mumbai, February 21

Character actor and dancer Bela Bose, a familiar face in films such as "Jai Santoshi Maa", "Bandini" and "Professor", has died, her spokesperson said. She was 79.

Bose passed away after a cardiac arrest at MGM Hospital in Vashi on Monday. Her last rites were performed on Tuesday morning. Bosestarted her film career with Raj Kapoor's 1959 movie "Main Nashe Mein Hoon".