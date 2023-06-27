Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni honoured with official seal, Congressional proclamation by US House of Representatives

Washington, June 27
Eminent Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni has been honoured with an official seal and Congressional Proclamation by the US House of Representatives here.
The Jain spiritual leader, who is the Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, was in the US on a month-long peace harmony tour.
US House of Representatives honored Jain Acharya Lokeshji with official seal and declaration— Acharya Lokesh Muni (@Munilokesh) June 26, 2023
For the first time, the US House of Representatives awarded an official seal along with a citation to an Indian monk
Congressman Jefferson Wayne Drew honored Acharya Lokeshji who… pic.twitter.com/33Lk2uXlBS
He has been honoured with the official seal and Congressional Proclamation by the US House of Representatives in Washington. Congressman Jefferson Van Drew honoured Acharya Lokesh for his efforts in promoting non-violence, peace and harmony in the world, a press release said.
It added that the honour has been given to Acharya Lokesh for “doing unprecedented work in the field of spreading the message of non-violence, peace, harmony, humanity, love, mutual brotherhood across the world,” as well as his efforts towards striving to end terrorism, violence and discrimination globally.
The release added that Congressman Drew described the Jain leader as an “inspiration to all” and that honouring Acharya Lokesh is a matter of honour and pride.
Acharya Lokesh expressed his gratitude on the occasion and said that the honour belongs to the entire ancient Indian culture.
"It is the honour of Lord Mahavir and the ideas given by him,” he said, adding that India and America together can contribute significantly in establishing peace and harmony in the world.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year
Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...
Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals
Tournament to begin on October 5 with clash between defendin...
Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike
The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...
PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries
Can now directly access treatment facilities in these medica...
Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg
Due to rain, significant disruption in the supply of tomatoe...