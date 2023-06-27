Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni honoured with official seal, Congressional proclamation by US House of Representatives

PTI

Washington, June 27

Eminent Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni has been honoured with an official seal and Congressional Proclamation by the US House of Representatives here.

The Jain spiritual leader, who is the Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, was in the US on a month-long peace harmony tour.

He has been honoured with the official seal and Congressional Proclamation by the US House of Representatives in Washington. Congressman Jefferson Van Drew honoured Acharya Lokesh for his efforts in promoting non-violence, peace and harmony in the world, a press release said.

It added that the honour has been given to Acharya Lokesh for “doing unprecedented work in the field of spreading the message of non-violence, peace, harmony, humanity, love, mutual brotherhood across the world,” as well as his efforts towards striving to end terrorism, violence and discrimination globally.

The release added that Congressman Drew described the Jain leader as an “inspiration to all” and that honouring Acharya Lokesh is a matter of honour and pride.

Acharya Lokesh expressed his gratitude on the occasion and said that the honour belongs to the entire ancient Indian culture.

"It is the honour of Lord Mahavir and the ideas given by him,” he said, adding that India and America together can contribute significantly in establishing peace and harmony in the world.