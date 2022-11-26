Jairam Ramesh admits to 'friction' in Rajasthan Congress; BJP denies role

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The Congress on Friday said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s “traitor” remark for Sachin Pilot was unexpected and left people surprised. Addressing a press conference during the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in Madhya Pradesh’s Sanawad today, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he was personally surprised by Gehlot calling Pilot a “traitor” and assured the differences between the two would be resolved. He said the party needed both leaders.

Acknowledging friction, Jairam said, “There are some differences between the two. The leadership will find an appropriate solution to the issue, but it will be done keeping in mind the party, not individuals.” Jairam praised Pilot, calling him a youthful, energetic, popular and charismatic leader. Gehlot had gone on a major offensive against Pilot, terming him “a traitor who plotted the fall of the Congress government in 2020”.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal will reach Jaipur on November 29 to resolve the differences. The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter the state in the first week of December. The BJP has rejected as “baseless” the allegations that it had a role in the “rebellion” by a group of Congress MLAs.

