Jairam to move court over payment to banned groups

New Delhi, March 5

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today said he would file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission decision, which held that the payment of funds by the BJP-led Manipur government to the banned militant groups under “Suspension of Operation” didn’t violate the Model Code of Conduct.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ramesh said large payments to militant groups “murdered” elections in 11 seats. “Shockingly, the ECI held large payments to banned militant groups by the Manipur Government did not violate the Model Code of Conduct. Payments were suddenly released during the poll period after a long gap,” he said.

Yesterday Ramesh and former minister Salman Khurshid submitted a memorandum to the poll panel, in which they alleged militant outfits were trying to influence the polls by intimidating voters. —