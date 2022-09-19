 Jaishankar arrives in New York for hectic diplomatic week at UNGA high-level session : The Tribune India

Jaishankar arrives in New York for hectic diplomatic week at UNGA high-level session

Counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, reformed multilateralism, climate action and equitable access to covid vaccines will be among the key focus areas for India during the high-level UN General Assembly session

S Jaishankar. File photo

PTI

New York, September 19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived here for the high-level UN General Assembly session, with a packed diplomatic week ahead that will include more than 50 official engagements including bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday to participate in the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly, which kick-starts on September 20 with the opening of the General Debate.

"#IndiaAtUNGA. Delighted to welcome our External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar who is now here to attend the 77th Session of the @UN General Assembly #UNGA. He will co-host & participate in several bilateral, plurilateral & multilateral meetings during this hectic week,” India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said in a tweet.

Counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, reformed multilateralism, climate action and equitable access to covid vaccines will be among the key focus areas for India during the high-level UN General Assembly session that begins this week here.

Jaishankar will address world leaders from the UNGA podium on September 24, after a packed week of more than 50 official engagements at the high-level session and on the sidelines.

His first day of engagements will include several bilateral meetings, including with counterparts from Albania, Malta, Egypt and Indonesia as well as President of the 77th UNGA Session Csaba Korosi.

He will also headline the France-India-UAE trilateral. 

