Jaishankar, Blinken talk regional, global issues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed regional as well as global issues. “A warm conversation, as always with US Secretary of State Secretary Blinken this morning. Discussed current regional and global issues. Noted the steady progress in our bilateral ties,” wrote Jaishankar on Twitter.

This was the first conversation between the two Foreign Ministers after their meeting in India early last month when Blinken had come here for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting. They also discussed measures to mitigate the global impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Earlier in March, Jaishankar held a meeting with Blinken. The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Delhi during which they had touched on technology and defence cooperation, food energy, and health security.

Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said PM Modi is the most popular world leader for a reason. “He is a visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is indescribable,” India’s Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu shared a tweet today featuring Raimondo’s remarks.