Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries

PTI

Male, March 27

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in Addu City and discussed the special partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Saturday, also conveyed the personal greetings and good wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Solih.

“An honour to be received by President @ibusolih of Maldives. Conveyed the personal greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the special partnership between our two countries that has produced so many substantive outcomes during his tenure,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar also had a “fruitful meeting” with Maldives Home Minister Imran Abdulla.

“A fruitful meeting with @shimranAb, Home Minister of Maldives. Discussed capacity building and training cooperation in law enforcement. Appreciate his strong support for #IndiaMaldives special partnership” he tweeted.

Jaishankar said he was privileged to join President Solih in the inauguration of the National College of Police and Law Enforcement (NCPLE), which underlines India’s strong support for law enforcement.

“The NCPLE will assist the Maldives Police Service to train its officers and enhance its crime-fighting capacities,” Jaishankar had said at a joint press appearance with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Saturday.

“Ground-breaking of the Addu roads project, similarly emphasizes our development partnership. Also signed an agreement for Addu reclamation and shore protection. Handing over of coastal radar system strengthens the security of Maldives,” he said in another tweet.

“Opening of the Drug Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre reflects our P2P connect. The new eco-tourism zone is a statement of our shared environmental commitment. A good day for #IndiaMaldives development cooperation,” the minister tweeted.

Jaishankar also laid a wreath at Addu Atoll Memorial.

“From the pages of history, a visit to Gan. Paid my homage to the Indian soldiers commemorated at the Addu Atoll Memorial,” he tweeted.

On Saturday, Jaishankar said the “time-tested” relationship between India and the Maldives is a “force for stability” in the region and the shared responsibility of the two countries is to nurture and strengthen it.

Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with his Maldivian counterpart on the bilateral partnership and the two leaders took stock of ongoing projects and initiatives across a very wide range of sectors.

The two ministers also had a discussion on regional security and maritime safety issues.

India and the Maldives also agreed to mutually recognise the COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by each other, a move that will facilitate easier travel between the two countries and give a boost to the tourism sector.

The Maldives is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the bilateral defence and security ties have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.