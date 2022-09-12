India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: Jaishankar

PTI

Riyadh, September 12

India has a powerful case to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the principal UN organ must adapt to the evolving global conditions, not only to fulfil its objectives of maintaining international security but also to remain relevant, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Saudi Arabia on his first visit to the Gulf Kingdom.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st century.

Jaishankar said there is a broad global consensus over the need to reform the Council, particularly as it does not reflect the realities of the world, asserting that an expanded Council is not only in India's favour, but also in favour of other unrepresented areas.

“India as the largest democracy, fifth-largest economy, nuclear power, technological hub, and tradition of global engagement has a powerful case to be a permanent member of the Security Council. The Council must adapt to the evolving global conditions, not only to fulfil its objectives of maintaining international security, but also to remain relevant,” he told the Saudi Gazette newspaper in an interview.

Jaishankar arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on a three-day visit to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries. It is his first visit to Saudi Arabia as External Affairs Minister.

He called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and handed over a written message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the progress in bilateral ties on Sunday.

Jaishankar covered a wide ambit of the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and India in his interview with the Jeddah-based English daily.

Terming Saudi Arabia an “important player” in today's global economy not only due to its impressive growth numbers, but also due to its central position in the energy markets, he said the Gulf country is an important economic partner for India, with nearly USD 42.86 billion worth of trade during FY22 (April 2021- March 2022).

