Jaishankar, Derek, 7 others take oath as RS members

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

External Affairs Minister and BJP leader S Jaishankar and TMC’s Derek O’Brien were among nine newly elected Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat and West Bengal to take oath in the Upper House chamber this morning.

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Besides Jaishankar, other BJP members who took oath were Nagendra Ray (West Bengal), Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala (Gujarat) and Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (Gujarat).

Jaishankar took the oath in English. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2019 for the first time when he became a part of the Union Cabinet.The TMC members included Dola Sen, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam, besides Derek O’Brien. All of them were elected from West Bengal. Derek, Sen and Ray took the oath in Bengali.

