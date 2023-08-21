Jaishankar, Derek O’Brien among 9 MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members

PTI

New Delhi, August 21

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among nine MPs who took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The oath was administered by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament House.

Jaishankar took the oath in English. This is his second term as a Rajya Sabha MP. He was first elected in 2019.

Besides Jaishankar, the other BJP members who took oath are Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (Gujarat), Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala (Gujarat), and Nagendra Rai (West Bengal).

Five Trinamool Congress MPs—Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam—also took oath.

O’Brien, Sen and Ray took the oath in Bengali.

