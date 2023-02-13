Jaishankar, Doval meet German NSA; discuss situation in Europe, Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday separately met Jens Plotner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor, and exchanged views on the situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major global developments, including in their respective regions, said sources.

“Good to be back in Delhi, and have talks with EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval. We have been in regular contact,” said Plotner at a media interaction.

Doval also met his Dutch counterpart Geoffrey Van Leeuwen. Significantly, India has invited the Netherlands as a guest country during its tenure as G20 President.

“The voice of New Delhi is heard very clearly in Moscow,” said Plotner, who is here to prepare for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's upcoming India visit after a fortnight during which both sides will seek to enhance the attractiveness of Germany as an education hub, revive offers for investment in infrastructure and reinvigorate the defence relationship.

“We consider India a partner of values....It's a democracy, we believe in the voice of people, rule of law, respect for human rights. We love working with India, and consider the cornerstone of our international relations,” said Plotner.

“Indian students are welcomed in Germany. We are aware that the waiting time is long and the embassy is working double time on it,” he added.

Germany cooperates with India to the tune of Euro 1.3 billion a year in development projects, 90 per cent is for climate change, saving natural resources and promoting clean energy.

