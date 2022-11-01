Jaishankar for better connectivity among SCO nations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underlined the need for better connectivity in the SCO region built on the centrality of interests of Central Asian states.

He also spoke on the need to pay attention to Iran’s Chabahar port in order to step up connectivity to the landlocked Central Asian countries

“Our total trade with SCO Members is only $141 billion, which has the potential to increase manifold. Fair market access is to our mutual benefit and the only way to move forward,” tweeted the Minister after attending the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) chaired by Chinese Premier Li Kiquang.

Better connectivity was a theme that PM Narendra Modi also spoke on while addressing the summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at Samarkand in September. PM Modi had called all its assembled members to give each other full right to transit. Pakistan is the only country among the SCO members that does not give transit to India for transportation of goods. This has stymied plans for seamless connectivity among SAARC as well as SCO countries.

PM Modi had said efforts to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in the region will require better connectivity and for this, it will be important that all countries give each other full right to transit.

Jaishankar also appreciated condolences expressed at the loss of lives in the Morbi tragedy from SCO members including from the Presidents of China and Russia.

In his address, Jaishankar underlined India’s strong cultural and historical connect with the SCO region and reiterated its commitment to deepen multilateral cooperation in food and energy security, climate change, trade and culture. He also spoke about the launch of the global Mission ‘LIFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) by Prime Minister Modi on October 20, and its relevance to ensuring food and energy security.

The s Minister drew attention to India’s commitment in fighting the challenge of climate change and also our achievements made in this direction. He also emphasised India’s strong recovery on the economic front after the pandemic.

A Joint Communique of SCO Heads of Government and other Decisions were adopted at the conclusion of the Meeting.