Jaishankar meets US Congressmen

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday hosted a US Congressional delegation and exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral ties. The visiting delegation was headed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Jaishankar said he also apprised them of various dimensions of India’s development and progress. TNS
CBI files chargesheet in NSE scam case
New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and former Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian as part of its probe into a co-location scam case. In the chargesheet, the CBI has alleged that Ramkrishna had abused her official position in key decisions among other charges. TNS
T’gana councillor hacked to death
Hyderabad: An independent councillor, Banoth Ravi Naik (34), was allegedly killed here on Thursday. He was pursuing the matter of oustees displaced following the announcement of a government medical college. The police ruled out political motive.
Six stone crushers sealed in Ropar district
Ropar: Six stone-crushers in Khera Kalmot were sealed after owners failed to explain the source of material stored there. “Nobody has permission to undertake mining here,” sources said. TNS
Court reserves order on cancelling Saini’s bail
Mohali: A Mohali court has reserved its order till April 25 on the plea for the cancellation of bail to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, claiming he was not cooperating with the agencies. TNS
Gujarat MLA Mevani arrested by Assam cops
Ahmedabad: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Palanpur in Banaskantha on Wednesday night and taken to the north-eastern state by air on Thursday. PTI
