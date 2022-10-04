Jaishankar on weeklong visit to New Zealand, Australia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will visit New Zealand and Australia from October 5 to 11. This will be EAM’s first visit to New Zealand.

In Auckland, Jaishankar will participate in an event on October 6 along with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to felicitate members of the Indian community in New Zealand for their achievements and contributions.

Will release ‘India@75’ stamp The EAM and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern will release “India@75” postage stamp to commemorate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”

Jaishankar will hold discussions with New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

To release two books titled “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery” and “Heartfelt — The Legacy of Faith”

Jaishankar will also launch the book titled “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery”. Another book “Heartfelt — The Legacy of Faith” showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special bond with the Sikh community will be released.

Jaishankar will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta, in Auckland to discuss and review the gamut of relations between the two countries, stated an MEA release.

Jaishankar will also interact with several ministers, including Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector. She is the first person of the Indian origin to become a minister in New Zealand.

The External Affairs Minister will also meet parliamentarians, the business community and the diaspora, including Indian students.

India recently named Neeta Bhushan, Additional Secretary in the MEA, as the High Commissioner to New Zealand, replacing Mukesh Pardeshi who returns to the MEA headquarters.

In Wellington, Jaishankar will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the Indian High Commission.

In Australia, Jaishankar will visit Canberra and Sydney. It will be EAM’s second visit to Australia this year. The first was in February to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, said the release.

He, along with his counterpart Penny Wong, will hold the Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue. He will also meet Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.

He will also have interactions with the Australian Navy, the media and think tanks, including the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

