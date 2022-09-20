Jaishankar reiterates India’s deep commitment to multilateralism in meeting with UNGA president

New York, September 20
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's deep commitment to multilateralism during his meeting with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi "discussed the criticality" of Sustainable Development Goals agenda for global progress.
"Delighted to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Korösi at UN headquarters. Congratulated him on his priorities for #UNGA77. Assured him of India's fullest support. Discussed the criticality of SDG agenda for global progress. Shared Indian experiences in that regard. Reiterated India's deep commitment to multilateralism,” Jaishankar tweeted on Monday.
Jaishankar, in New York for the high-level UN General Assembly session, began his hectic diplomatic week with a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements on the sidelines of the high-level session.
Official sources said that while issues such as UN reform and inter-governmental negotiations are more closely associated with the office of the president of the General Assembly, for India it is important that Korosi has a strong social development commitment, with focus on issues important for India as well as for the developing countries and global South.
Sources said India believes that the global agenda should focus much more on the genuine, pressing needs of the international community, which currently are energy security concerns, food security concerns, fertiliser and health concerns, debt concerns and trade disruption concerns.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...