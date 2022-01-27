Jaishankar tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, January 27
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.
He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.
Have tested Covid positive.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022
Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions.
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
“Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions,” Jaishankar tweeted. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar