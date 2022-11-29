Jaishankar to preside over UNSC signature events

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to New York to preside over signature events during India’s one-month-long presidency of the UN Security Council from December 1. This will be India’s second and last presidency of the UNSC after the previous one in August, 2021.

Reformed multilateralism and countering terrorism will India’s key priorities. According to UNSC rules, its presidency rotates between each of the 15 members in alphabetical order. India believes that it has already built a good narrative on reformed multilateralism which includes expansion of the UNSC.

Jaishankar’s visit will coincide with briefing of the UNSC on December 14 by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Csaba Korosi.

India also thinks it set a steady pace on counter-terrorism that began when Jaishankar outlined an eight-point action plan on combating terrorism when India began its term in January 2021. Another landmark was the special meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee which adopted the Delhi Declaration.