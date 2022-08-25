Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress, cites sycophancy

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quit the party on Wednesday, alleging that sycophancy "is eating into the organisation like termites".

In a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Shergill resigned from the post of its national spokesperson, saying the reason was that "the ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of the Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India".

