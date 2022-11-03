Jal Shakti Ministry to celebrate Ganga Utsav on Friday to spread awareness on river rejuvenation

New Delhi, November 3
Tha Jal Shakti Ministry will be celebrating Ganga Utsav on Friday to spread awareness on the significance of river rejuvenation across river basins in India.
Dedicating the grand event to the 75 years of Independence, the ministry said the aim is to hold similar events at more than 75 locations in states to celebrate the rivers of India.
Various activities of Ganga Utsav will take place at central, state, and district levels on both physical and virtual platforms, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.
One of the main objectives of Ganga Utsav 2022 is to celebrate our rivers and spread awareness on the significance of river rejuvenation across river basins in India.
