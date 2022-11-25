‘Jallikattu’ sacred, no cruelty to animals: TN in SC

New Delhi, November 24
The Tamil Nadu Government has told the Supreme Court that bull-taming sport "jallikattu" is a religious and cultural festival that bears a "religious significance" to the people of the state and doesn't violate the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.
It said bulls involved in the sport were treated with "great care" throughout their lifespan and no harm was ever allowed to be caused to the animals, read the written submission filed by the state before a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice K M Joseph.
