Jan Vishwas Bill-2 in works, more offences set to be decriminalised

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 5

With the Jan Vishwas Amendment of Provisions Bill, 2023, cleared by Parliament, the government has begun work on the sequel of the legislation to further enhance ease of business and provide hassle-free governance.

Top sources on Saturday said an inter-ministerial group is working to identify more provisions to be decriminalised and simplified across laws. The first version of the Bill proposes to amend 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 ministries and departments.

Official sources said a second version of the Bill and even a third could come. The group has coopted stakeholders from the private sector, including lawyers, citizen representatives and representatives of industry chambers, it is learnt, and discussions are underway.

As many as 40,000 compliance burdens have so far been reduced across central, state and UT departments, by way of simplification, decriminalisation, and removal of redundant laws. “We have annulled 1,500 laws and decriminalised 3,500 provisions so far. More will be decriminalised,” officials said.

Like the first bill just passed by Parliament, the second version will propose changes to the existing laws, including but not limited to, decriminalising various offences; revision of various fines and penalties; appointment of adjudicating officers; establishment of appellate authorities and increase in the fines and penalties periodically. The pursuit is in line with PM Narendra Modi's “Minimum Government Maximum Governance” call to his ministers with the government determined to get rid of the vintage laws that are adversely affecting the development of the country.

Sources said there has been a steep rise in the cases of criminal nature where acts of omission or commission are either of a trivial nature or compoundable and are still settled only with penalty.

The National Judicial Data Grid statistics reveal that out of a total of 4,24,02,907 pending cases, 3,15,86,284 cases are in relation to criminal proceedings. As per the National Crime Records Bureau's latest prison statistics, a total of 5,54,034 prisoners are confined in different jails in India against a capacity of 4,25,609. “Decriminalising minor offences will certainly reduce the burden on judiciary and prisons while easing the doing of business and easing the living of the individuals at the same time,” officials said.