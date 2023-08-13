Jan Vishwas, data protection among 7 laws get presidential assent, notified

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 12

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday granted her assent to seven Bills passed by Parliament in the monsoon session, giving these the effect of law. Among these are legislations to secure digital data of citizens and decriminalising several provisions to ease people’s lives. The Acts were notified by the government after the presidential assent.

The Jan Vishwas Act will amend 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 ministries and departments to ensure hassle-free governance. With the Digital Data Protection Act, digital citizens will have right to confirmation of their personal data being processed by any company; right to receive a summary of personal data being held by any company and right to know if their data has been shared with some other company.

Additionally, the data protection law allows people to complete, update and correct their personal data, nominating another person to exercise their rights in the event of death or incapacity.

“All digital citizens will be able to register grievances with companies that fail to secure their rights and will also have a duty to not file false complaints,” the Digital Data Protection Act says. Companies that fail to meet these obligations could be fined up to Rs 250 cr.

The Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Act will allow the use of birth certificates as a single document for many purposes such as admissions, issuance of driver’s licence, Aadhaar number, marriage registration, etc.

Last week, the President had assented to seven Bills giving these the effect of laws. These are The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Multi State Cooperative Societies Amendment Act 2023 and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Legislations made operational

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023

Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023

Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023

Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, 2023

National Dental Commission Act, 2023

Offshore Areas Mineral (Dev & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023

#Droupadi Murmu #Monsoon