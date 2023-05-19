Japan mulling to join India’s UPI payment system

New Delhi, May 19
Japan is mulling to join India’s UPI payment system and promote cooperation on the digital identity system, an official statement said on Friday.
Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore and UAE have already started accepting Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment systems.
“Almost every global forum, whether G20, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) or G7, wherever we are presenting Hon’ble PM Modi’s Digital India vision, has very good traction.
“People understand how Modi ji has democratised digital technology. I thank the Japanese digital minister. He has accepted PM Modi’s very deep and extensive vision of Digital India,” Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Japanese Digital Minister Kono Taro earlier on Friday said in an interview with a media channel that Japan is mulling joining India’s UPI system and working on mutually recognising digital identities as well.
“We just had our G7 Digital Ministers’ meeting last month and we had our Indian Digital Minister Mr Vaishnaw join with us and right now. Japan and India are trying to promote digital cooperation.
“We are now seriously thinking about joining Indian UPI, the payments system and also, we are contemplating how we can mutually recognise e-ID, for well – starting with cooperation, so we can increase interoperability,” Taro said.
